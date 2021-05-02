Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Motco purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

