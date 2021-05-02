Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,568 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $59,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 552,739 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

