Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.32 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,470 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 289,861 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 907,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 548,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 350,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period.

IBDO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

