Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.