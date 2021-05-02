Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.