Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

