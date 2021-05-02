Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1,064.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,675 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of CAH opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.