Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 109,348 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $66.18 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.

