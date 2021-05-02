Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,985 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $271,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

