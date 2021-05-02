Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,248 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.