Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,653 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,985,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,644.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,654,000.

MGC stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $149.08.

