Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,857 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

OMC stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

