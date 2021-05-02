Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 38,313 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $32,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

