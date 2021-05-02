Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

