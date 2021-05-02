Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

