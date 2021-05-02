Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.