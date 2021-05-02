Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,046 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 338,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.81 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.