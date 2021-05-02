Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.