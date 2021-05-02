Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.56 and its 200 day moving average is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

