Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 137,304 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $141,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

