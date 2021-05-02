Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.22

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $5.90 million and $100,308.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00279712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01100812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00724594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.33 or 0.99985569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

