Cardano (ADA) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $43.00 billion and approximately $2.05 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00056399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.12 or 0.00315243 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

