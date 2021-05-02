Cartesi (CTSI) Price Up 62.8% Over Last Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $246.61 million and $43.98 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi's genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

