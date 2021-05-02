CarVal Investors LP Acquires Shares of 2,672,833 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,672,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,974,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 57.6% of CarVal Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CarVal Investors LP owned approximately 2.73% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

CHK stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($42.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($42.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

