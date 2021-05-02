carVertical (CV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $271,948.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $271,948.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.