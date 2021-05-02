carVertical (CV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $244,342.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $15.60 million and $244,342.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.00863289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.51 or 0.08600072 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

