Casino Betting Coin Price Tops $0.0614 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $48,454.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

