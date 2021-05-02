Castle Price Hits $0.0009 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $18,638.95 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00551111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005978 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.00 or 0.02719894 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,863,097 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

