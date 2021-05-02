Castle Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Castle has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $17,607.20 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.58 or 0.00555499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.27 or 0.02635620 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,871,665 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.