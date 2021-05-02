CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

