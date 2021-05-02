CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of CDW worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.33 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.