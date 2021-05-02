Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Cedar Fair worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

FUN opened at $49.35 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.