CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.58 million and $206,741.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

