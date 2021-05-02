Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $385.24 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $385.24 million and approximately $59.12 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.