Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $5.60 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00009922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $78.59 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.97 or 0.01110862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00721147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.05 or 0.99937599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

