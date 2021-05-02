Celo Dollar Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $48.58 million and $93,413.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,746,859 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

