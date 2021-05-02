CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of CIG opened at $2.49 on Friday. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
