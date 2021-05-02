Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.39 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $127,521.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00857676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00096783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.08798312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

