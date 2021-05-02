CertiK (CTK) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $107.92 million and $12.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00004254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,070,800 coins and its circulating supply is 44,607,873 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

