CertiK Price Hits $2.81 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $125.46 million and $26.97 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00004850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00279482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01103768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00732755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.55 or 1.00089664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,078,339 coins and its circulating supply is 44,608,805 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.