CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2,151.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of CF Industries worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

