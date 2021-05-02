CGI Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

GIB stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

