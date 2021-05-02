Chainswap Hits Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainswap has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $691,399.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00854616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.97 or 0.09296938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

