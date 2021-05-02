ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $85.06 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.01 or 0.00019197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $85.06 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.00 or 0.01122569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00728049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,284.17 or 0.99852465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

