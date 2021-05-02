Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

