Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHKR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

