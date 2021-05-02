Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

