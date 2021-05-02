Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of NOV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $147,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

