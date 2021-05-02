Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 200,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

