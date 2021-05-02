Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

KIM opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

